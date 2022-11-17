Tarleton State takes on Belmont for non-conference showdown

Tarleton State Texans (1-1) vs. Belmont Bruins (1-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Tarleton State…

Tarleton State Texans (1-1) vs. Belmont Bruins (1-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Tarleton State square off in non-conference action.

Belmont finished 25-8 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bruins gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.

Tarleton State finished 14-17 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 7.6 steals, 2.2 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.