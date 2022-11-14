Syracuse Orange to host Colgate Raiders Tuesday

Colgate Raiders (2-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange square…

Colgate Raiders (2-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange square off against the Colgate Raiders.

Syracuse went 16-17 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Orange gave up 75.1 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

Colgate went 23-12 overall with an 8-10 record on the road a season ago. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 67.1 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

