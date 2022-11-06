Syracuse Orange open season at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Syracuse Orange Syracuse, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -19.5; over/under is…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -19.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for the season opener.

Syracuse finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Orange averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.6% from deep last season.

Lehigh went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.2% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

