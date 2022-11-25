Syracuse hosts Bryant after Edert’s 23-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) at Syracuse Orange (3-2) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Syracuse…

Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) at Syracuse Orange (3-2)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Syracuse Orange after Doug Edert scored 23 points in Bryant’s 98-88 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Orange have gone 2-1 at home. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Jesse Edwards paces the Orange with 8.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in road games. Bryant is fifth in college basketball with 42.0 rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for Syracuse.

Sherif Kenney is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 17.0 points for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

