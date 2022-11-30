Sueing leads No. 25 Ohio State against No. 17 Duke after 33-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke…

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State faces the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State’s 80-73 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Young averaging 6.0.

The Buckeyes play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Ohio State is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Duke.

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.8 points for the Buckeyes. Sueing is averaging 14.5 points for Ohio State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

