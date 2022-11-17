RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Stute leads Vanderbilt against Morehead State after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Morehead State Eagles (2-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Myles Stute scored 21 points in Vanderbilt’s 89-87 overtime victory over the Temple Owls.

Vanderbilt went 12-8 at home last season while going 19-17 overall. The Commodores averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

Morehead State went 23-11 overall with a 9-8 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles shot 45.6% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

