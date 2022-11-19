HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Strawbridge leads Evansville against SMU after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Evansville Purple Aces (1-2) at SMU Mustangs (1-2)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -14; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays the SMU Mustangs after Kenny Strawbridge scored 22 points in Evansville’s 67-61 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

SMU went 24-9 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Mustangs averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Evansville went 6-24 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 59.2 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

