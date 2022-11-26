Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Strawbridge has 21, Evansville…

Strawbridge has 21, Evansville beats Robert Morris 54-53

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 7:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge scored 21 points as Evansville beat Robert Morris 54-53 on Saturday night.

Strawbridge shot 7 for 16 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Purple Aces (2-5). Blaise Beauchamp was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. The Purple Aces broke a five-game skid.

The Colonials (2-4) were led in scoring by Josh Corbin, who finished with 22 points. Kahliel Spear added 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Robert Morris. In addition, Stephaun Walker had eight points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up