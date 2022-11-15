Storr scores 16, St. John’s (NY) beats CCSU 91-74

NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Storr scored 16 points off of the bench to lead St. John’s (NY) over Central…

NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Storr scored 16 points off of the bench to lead St. John’s (NY) over Central Connecticut State 91-74 on Tuesday night.

Storr shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Storm (3-0). David Jones scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Montez Mathis finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Devils (0-3) were led by Nigel Scantlebury, who recorded 16 points, four assists and three steals. Kellen Amos added 14 points and six rebounds for Cent. Conn. St.. In addition, Abdul Momoh had nine points.

St. John’s entered halftime up 40-36. Joel Soriano paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. St. John’s outscored CCSU in the second half by 13 points, with Storr scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

St. John’s next game is Thursday against Nebraska at home. Central Connecticut State takes on Lafayette on Saturday.

