Stony Brook visits Florida International after Jones’ 22-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) at Florida International Panthers (2-2)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Denver Jones scored 22 points in Florida International’s 91-85 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Florida International finished 15-17 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Stony Brook finished 5-9 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Seawolves averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 29.0 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

