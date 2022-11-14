Stonehill faces Providence following Sims’ 21-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Providence Friars (2-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Providence…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Providence Friars (2-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Providence Friars after Andrew Sims scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 82-77 win over the Army Black Knights.

Providence went 27-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Friars allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

Stonehill did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.