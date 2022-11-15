Stone leads Detroit Mercy against Ohio after 22-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-1) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Ohio…

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-1)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Jayden Stone scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-66 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

Detroit Mercy went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 9-1 at home. The Titans allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

Ohio went 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free throw line and 27 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

