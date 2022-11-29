Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Stevenson scores 23 as…

Stevenson scores 23 as Cal Poly downs Pacific (CA) 62-58

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 12:32 AM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Brantly Stevenson helped lead Cal Poly past Pacific (CA) on Monday with 23 points off of the bench in a 62-58 win.

Stevenson also had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (3-3). Nick Fleming shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Trevon Taylor was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with eight points.

Donovan Williams led the Tigers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Luke Avdalovic added 13 points for Pacific (CA). Tyler Beard also had 11 points and four assists.

Stevenson scored eight points in the first half and Cal Poly went into halftime trailing 32-23. Stevenson’s 15-point second half helped Cal Poly finish off the four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

