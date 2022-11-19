Stetson visits Niagara following Thomasson’s 29-point showing

Stetson Hatters (3-0) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -1.5;…

Stetson Hatters (3-0) vs. Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -1.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Stetson Hatters after Noah Thomasson scored 29 points in Niagara’s 73-64 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Niagara went 14-16 overall last season while going 7-4 at home. The Purple Eagles gave up 65.5 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

Stetson finished 5-11 in ASUN games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Hatters averaged 7.0 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

