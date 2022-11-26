Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Stetson set for road matchup with the Campbell Fighting Camels

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Stetson Hatters (3-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels host the Stetson Hatters.

Campbell went 9-4 at home last season while going 16-13 overall. The Fighting Camels allowed opponents to score 62.0 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Stetson finished 11-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Hatters averaged 7.0 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

