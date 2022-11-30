Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Stetson posts 125-51 win over Johnson (Fla.)

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 12:42 AM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 18 points as Stetson beat Johnson (Fla.) 125-51 on Tuesday.

Josh Smith shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 17 points for the Hatters (4-2). Cyncier Harrison recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Suns (0-2) were led by Daion Taylor, who posted 14 points. Alexander Dawson added eight points for Johnson. Jeff Aime had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

