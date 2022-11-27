Stetson Hatters to square off against the Campbell Fighting Camels on the road

Stetson Hatters (3-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3)
Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -5; over/under is 128.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels host the Stetson Hatters.
Campbell went 16-13 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Fighting Camels gave up 62.0 points per game while committing 13.9 fouls last season.
Stetson went 11-19 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Hatters averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.0% from behind the arc last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.