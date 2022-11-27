Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Stetson Hatters to square…

Stetson Hatters to square off against the Campbell Fighting Camels on the road

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stetson Hatters (3-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels host the Stetson Hatters.

Campbell went 16-13 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Fighting Camels gave up 62.0 points per game while committing 13.9 fouls last season.

Stetson went 11-19 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Hatters averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.0% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up