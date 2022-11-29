Stephens and Chattanooga host Tennessee Tech

Chattanooga Mocs (3-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-4) Cookeville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on…

Chattanooga Mocs (3-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-4)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jake Stephens scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 69-66 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Walter Peggs Jr. averaging 2.0.

The Mocs are 0-2 on the road. Chattanooga has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Perry is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists. Jaylen Sebree is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.4 points for Tennessee Tech.

Stephens averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Jamal Johnson is averaging 11.2 points for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

