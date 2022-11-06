Stanford starts season at home against Pacific (CA)

Pacific (CA) Tigers at Stanford Cardinal Stanford, California; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -18.5; over/under is 140.5…

Pacific (CA) Tigers at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -18.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal start the season at home against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

Stanford went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Cardinal averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Pacific (CA) finished 0-13 on the road and 8-22 overall last season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 72.7 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

