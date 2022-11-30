Stanford hosts Jaquez and No. 21 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UCLA faces the…

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UCLA faces the Stanford Cardinal after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points in UCLA’s 81-60 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Cardinal have gone 2-1 in home games. Stanford ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 4.4.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. UCLA averages 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is shooting 36.4% and averaging 10.7 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.4 points for Stanford.

Jaquez is averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 14 points and 4.9 assists for UCLA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.