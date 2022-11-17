Stanford Cardinal take on the Cal Poly Mustangs in non-conference action

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Stanford Cardinal (1-2) Stanford, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Cal…

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Stanford Cardinal (1-2)

Stanford, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Cal Poly in non-conference play.

Stanford finished 16-16 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinal averaged 5.6 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Cal Poly went 2-12 in Big West games and 2-12 on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 61.5 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 29.0% from 3-point distance last season.

