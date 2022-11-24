Stanford Cardinal square off against the Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) vs. Stanford Cardinal (2-2) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -1; over/under…

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) vs. Stanford Cardinal (2-2)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal will play the Ole Miss Rebels at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Stanford went 16-16 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinal averaged 5.6 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Ole Miss finished 13-19 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

