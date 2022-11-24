Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Stanford Cardinal square off…

Stanford Cardinal square off against the Ole Miss Rebels

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) vs. Stanford Cardinal (2-2)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal will play the Ole Miss Rebels at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Stanford went 16-16 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinal averaged 5.6 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Ole Miss finished 13-19 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up