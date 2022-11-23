Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Stanford Cardinal and the Ole Miss Rebels meet

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) vs. Stanford Cardinal (2-2)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal will play the Ole Miss Rebels at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Stanford went 16-16 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinal gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Ole Miss went 13-19 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

