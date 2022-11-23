Stanford Cardinal and the Ole Miss Rebels meet

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) vs. Stanford Cardinal (2-2) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal will…

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) vs. Stanford Cardinal (2-2)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal will play the Ole Miss Rebels at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Stanford went 16-16 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinal gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Ole Miss went 13-19 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

