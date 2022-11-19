HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » St. Thomas takes home…

St. Thomas takes home win streak into matchup with Merrimack

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Merrimack Warriors (1-3) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Tommies play Merrimack.

St. Thomas went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 5-8 at home. The Tommies shot 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack went 14-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Warriors shot 42.1% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up