ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Southern Utah crushes D…

Southern Utah crushes D III-member La Verne 117-55

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 1:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Drake Allen scored 17 points as Southern Utah beat Division III-member La Verne 117-55 on Thursday.

Allen made all eight of his shots from the floor for the Thunderbirds (1-1). Harrison Butler recorded 16 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Brian Adams, John Malone II and Taveres James all scored eight for the Leopards.

NEXT UP

Southern Utah hosts Saint Katherine in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up