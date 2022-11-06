Southern Illinois hosts Little Rock for season opener

Little Rock Trojans at Southern Illinois Salukis Carbondale, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -16.5; over/under…

Little Rock Trojans at Southern Illinois Salukis

Carbondale, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -16.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis start the season at home against the Little Rock Trojans.

Southern Illinois finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 16-15 overall. The Salukis averaged 5.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

Little Rock finished 1-10 on the road and 9-19 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 66.7 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

