Southeast Missouri State plays Bradley on 3-game win streak

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-0) at Bradley Braves (2-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Redhawks take on Bradley.

Bradley went 17-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Braves gave up 65.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 14-18 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

