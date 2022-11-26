Southeast Missouri State plays Boston University

Boston University Terriers (4-1) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-1) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri…

Boston University Terriers (4-1) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-1)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks square off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Redhawks have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Southeast Missouri State is the OVC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 4.0.

The Terriers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Boston University ranks sixth in the Patriot shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Southeast Missouri State.

Walter Whyte is averaging 16.2 points and six rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10 points for Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.