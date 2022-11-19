Southeast Missouri State faces Bradley on 3-game win streak

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-0) at Bradley Braves (2-1) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -11;…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-0) at Bradley Braves (2-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -11; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Redhawks take on Bradley.

Bradley finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 17-14 overall. The Braves allowed opponents to score 65.2 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

Southeast Missouri State finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Redhawks gave up 77.3 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

