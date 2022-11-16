South Florida hosts Austin Peay after Robinson’s 27-point game

Austin Peay Governors (1-2) at South Florida Bulls (0-3) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits…

Austin Peay Governors (1-2) at South Florida Bulls (0-3)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the South Florida Bulls after Shon Robinson scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 98-74 victory against the Milligan Buffs.

South Florida finished 8-23 overall last season while going 6-10 at home. The Bulls averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second chance points and 16.8 bench points last season.

Austin Peay finished 12-17 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Governors averaged 6.4 steals, 2.0 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.