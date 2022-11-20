South Florida faces UAB on 3-game home skid

UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays UAB…

UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays UAB looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 10.9 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

UAB went 27-8 overall with a 7-4 record on the road a season ago. The Blazers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 29.6 made field goals last season.

