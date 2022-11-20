HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
South Florida faces UAB on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

UAB Blazers (2-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (0-4)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays UAB looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 10.9 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

UAB went 27-8 overall with a 7-4 record on the road a season ago. The Blazers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 29.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

