South Florida faces Saint Francis (BKN) on home slide

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-3) at South Florida Bulls (1-5)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Saint Francis (BKN) looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Bulls have gone 0-3 in home games. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Bryant averaging 2.7.

The Terriers are 0-3 in road games. Saint Francis (BKN) is eighth in the NEC scoring 63.0 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.2 points. Selton Miguel is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.2 points for South Florida.

Zion Bethea is averaging 10 points for the Terriers. Josiah Harris is averaging 9.4 points for Saint Francis (BKN).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

