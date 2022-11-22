Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
South Florida earns 75-62 win against Saint Joseph’s (PA)

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 9:37 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel had 19 points in South Florida’s 75-62 victory over Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Tuesday night.

Miguel also contributed six assists for the Bulls (1-5). Tyler Harris was 6 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 18 points. Ryan Conwell shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Bulls.

The Hawks (2-3) were led by Lynn Greer III, who posted 15 points. Erik Reynolds II added 12 points and six rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (PA). In addition, Christian Winborne finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

