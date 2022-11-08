ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
South Dakota State Jackrabbits to visit Boise State Broncos Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boise State Broncos

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State Broncos face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Boise State went 27-8 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Broncos averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

South Dakota State went 18-0 in Summit games and 10-3 on the road a season ago. The Jackrabbits allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

