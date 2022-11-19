South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for cross-conference contest

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-2) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -7; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces SFA in non-conference play.

South Dakota State finished 30-5 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Jackrabbits averaged 85.9 points per game last season, 38.2 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

SFA went 14-4 in WAC games and 7-4 on the road last season. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.