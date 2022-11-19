HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -7; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces SFA in non-conference play.

South Dakota State finished 30-5 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Jackrabbits averaged 85.9 points per game last season, 38.2 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

SFA went 14-4 in WAC games and 7-4 on the road last season. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

