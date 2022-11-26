South Dakota State Jackrabbits face the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (5-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-3)
Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -2; over/under is 155.5
BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off against the James Madison Dukes in Savannah, Georgia.
The Jackrabbits are 3-3 in non-conference play. South Dakota State gives up 70.5 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.
The Dukes are 5-1 in non-conference play. James Madison is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for South Dakota State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.