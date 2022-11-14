ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
South Dakota State hosts Saint Bonaventure after Banks’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1)

Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Daryl Banks III scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 84-80 overtime loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

South Dakota State finished 15-0 at home a season ago while going 30-5 overall. The Jackrabbits gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

Saint Bonaventure went 7-4 on the road and 23-10 overall a season ago. The Bonnies averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 18.3 from deep.

