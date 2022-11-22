South Dakota plays LIU in Cypress Lake, Florida

Long Island Sharks (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South…

Long Island Sharks (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -14.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes will face the Long Island Sharks at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

South Dakota finished 19-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 21.3 from deep.

LIU finished 16-14 overall with a 4-8 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Sharks allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

