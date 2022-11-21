South Dakota Coyotes face the Long Island Sharks

Long Island Sharks (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The South…

Long Island Sharks (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes play the Long Island Sharks in Cypress Lake, Florida.

South Dakota went 19-12 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

LIU finished 16-14 overall with a 4-8 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Sharks averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point distance last season.

