South Dakota and Lipscomb to meet in cross-conference contest

Lipscomb Bisons at South Dakota Coyotes

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Lipscomb square off in non-conference action.

South Dakota went 19-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

Lipscomb went 14-19 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Bisons averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

