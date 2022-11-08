ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
South Dakota and Lipscomb to meet in cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Lipscomb Bisons at South Dakota Coyotes

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Lipscomb square off in non-conference action.

South Dakota went 19-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

Lipscomb went 14-19 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Bisons averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

