South Carolina Upstate Spartans to visit the Air Force Falcons Monday

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -6; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Air Force finished 11-18 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Falcons averaged 59.0 points per game last season, 26.1 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 5.1 on fast breaks.

South Carolina Upstate finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 8-9 on the road. The Spartans shot 44.7% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

