ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina Upstate Spartans…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans to face Clemson Tigers on the road

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Clemson finished 17-16 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 29.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

South Carolina Upstate went 8-9 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up