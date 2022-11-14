South Carolina Upstate Spartans to face Clemson Tigers on the road

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Clemson finished 17-16 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 29.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

South Carolina Upstate went 8-9 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

