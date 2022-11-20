South Carolina Upstate plays Air Force for non-conference showdown

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at Air Force Falcons (1-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and South Carolina Upstate play in non-conference action.

Air Force finished 7-6 at home last season while going 11-18 overall. The Falcons averaged 59.0 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 33.3% from deep last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 8-9 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Spartans shot 44.7% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

