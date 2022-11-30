Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina Upstate knocks…

South Carolina Upstate knocks off Columbia International

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had 26 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 93-59 victory over Columbia International on Wednesday night.

Gainey added five steals for the Spartans (3-4). Nick Alves scored 15 points and added three steals. Floyd Rideau shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jaylon Jeter led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jalen Brinson added 11 points and DiAnthony Heathcock finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up