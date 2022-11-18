HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » South Carolina Upstate knocks…

South Carolina Upstate knocks off Coastal Carolina 79-78

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ahmir Langlais had 18 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-78 victory against Coastal Carolina on Friday night.

Langlais added 11 rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Trae Broadnax scored 14 points and Jordan Gainey had 13.

The Chanticleers (2-1) were led in scoring by Jomaru Brown, who finished with 28 points. Essam Mostafa added 17 points and 16 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Wilfried Lakayi finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

South Carolina Upstate plays at Air Force on Monday. Coastal Carolina visits Missouri on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up