South Carolina State plays Western Kentucky, aims to end road losing streak

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will aim to break its six-game road skid when the Bulldogs face Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers are 2-0 on their home court. Western Kentucky is fifth in C-USA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jairus Hamilton averaging 4.8.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. South Carolina State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Frampton is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Western Kentucky.

Lesown Hallums is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.0 points for South Carolina State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

