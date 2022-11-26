Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
South Carolina State faces Western Kentucky on 6-game losing streak

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -24; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State aims to stop its six-game skid with a win against Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers have gone 2-0 in home games. Western Kentucky leads college basketball shooting 48.9% from deep, led by Luke Frampton shooting 64.7% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. South Carolina State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frampton is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Western Kentucky.

Lesown Hallums is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.0 points and 2.8 rebounds for South Carolina State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

