South Carolina State faces North Florida on 4-game skid

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) at North Florida Ospreys (0-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup with North Florida as losers of four in a row.

North Florida finished 11-20 overall last season while going 7-5 at home. The Ospreys averaged 12.7 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

South Carolina State finished 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

