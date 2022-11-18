South Carolina State faces North Florida on 4-game skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) at North Florida Ospreys (0-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) at North Florida Ospreys (0-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup with North Florida as losers of four in a row.

North Florida finished 11-20 overall last season while going 7-5 at home. The Ospreys averaged 12.7 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

South Carolina State finished 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.