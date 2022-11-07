ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
South Carolina hosts South Carolina State to open season

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 2:22 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks host the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the season opener.

South Carolina finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 7.8 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

South Carolina State finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 12.2 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

