South Carolina hosts Furman after Carter’s 26-point performance

Furman Paladins (2-2) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -7; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on the Furman Paladins after Chico Carter Jr. scored 26 points in South Carolina’s 69-60 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

South Carolina went 12-4 at home last season while going 18-13 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free throw line and 20.4 from deep.

Furman finished 22-12 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Paladins averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 10.3 on free throws and 35.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

